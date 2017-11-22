Repeating history, fiction

What goes around comes around.
Some 60 years ago, at the dawn of the atomic age following Hiroshima and Nagasaki, there was increasing concern about the probable development of those terrible weapons in other countries.
Now this foreboding has become a reality. We are looking at the possibility of an out-of-control atomic holocaust.
I don’t offer a solution, but I highly recommend that our leaders immediately look back at the truly frightening scenario in the book and movie from that time, “On the Beach” by Neville Shute. He describes a post-nuclear war scene after world leaders could not see the terrible consequences of their actions.
That was fiction. Will our president help turn it into reality?
Gilbert H. Friedell
Charleston, S.C.
