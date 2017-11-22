Thanks for Barr’s help

We approached Congressman Andy Barr and his staff a few months ago with an issue involving a federal agency. We also approached other officials. Although all officials responded quickly, it was only Barr and his office that stayed on the case.
They were very prompt in communicating whatever information they were able to obtain from the concerned federal agency. They were extremely proactive and kept advocating the case without any reminders from us. We reached out to his office once and were impressed when his staff contacted us the very next day and formulated a plan of action.
They then carried it out on their own and without any delay. The federal agency has finally resolved the issue and we are thankful and very appreciative of the work that the congressman and his staff put in. We feel lucky and proud that Barr is our representative. We wish him all the best.
Muhammad Iqbal
Lexington
