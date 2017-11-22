Letters: Removal of Confederate statues

Where does it stop?
As a former resident of Lexington, I am saddened at the removal of the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John Breckinridge. When I first moved to Lexington, I was completely ignorant of the history of these two gentlemen, but I found their stories intriguing.
Today, I use the story of Morgan’s raid, capture and escape to illustrate to my Ohio friends just how the Civil War touched all parts of this nation.
Now what is next? Demolishing Ashland and the Morgan house? What about the home of Mary Todd Lincoln? How much history are you willing to have destroyed and for what reason?
With your journey into “political correctness,” the city of Lexington has lost a great part of its history and local color. A sad day, indeed.
Dennis Churgovich
Medina, Ohio
Focus on unity, real issues
It seems to me we have a country that needs to get its minds together and focus on the major problems we have — not statues. We could be on the brink of nuclear war. We have policemen being ambushed and murdered. People are dying, trapped in cargo trailers as they attempt to cross the border. How many thousands made it across without being detected?
The obstructionist Democrats are not the least bit interested in the unification of this country. Former Democratic Party leader Howard Dean said if you vote Republican in 2018, you are a racist. I guess that makes Abraham Lincoln a racist.
Let me inform the young people about racists. It used to be that all of the southern states were Democrats, called Dixiecrats. All the members of the KKK were Democrats. Nikita Khrushchev said long ago that he could take over this country without firing a shot, just by getting in the educational system.
Now these liberal professors fill young people’s heads with liberal garbage. We are on the verge of anarchy, and these little minds are worried about statues. I can now see how the movie “Idiocracy” is starting to make sense.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
No honor for the wicked
I can’t help but notice that there is no statue of Adolf Hitler in the Holocaust Museum. We know that he was a significant part of that history, as John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were to the Civil War.
Libby Kikuchi
Lexington
Comments