Not tolerating liberal intolerance

I was dismayed by a recent commentary attacking the law enabling schools to offer Bible classes to be taught from a historical or literary perspective.
Somehow the Bible is a bullying threat when the governor urged children to bring their Bibles to school. Bullying and harassment is brought up as if it has never been in schools until this law came about.
It is so typical of anti-Christian liberals. They are the most intolerant group since the Nazis. They invoke “love your neighbor” and proceed to tell Christians what that means, as if we haven’t heard it in Sunday school since first grade. Then they lecture us as if we make our neighbors of another faith feel unwelcome. Bottom line, they think they have all the answers as our society becomes more truncated each day.
As for bullying, the headline certainly ties the Bible and bullying together in an obvious attempt to disparage Christianity.
Trying to legitimize attacks on Christianity by soliciting Christian leaders’ support is a typical maneuver of opponents, who seem to have an abundance of supporters ready to jump on the bandwagon of superior intellectuals in order to intimidate us intellectual midgets — or is that deplorables?
Camille Haggard
Lexington
