No to slaughter of wild horses, burros

Americans do not want wild horse or burro slaughter on their dime.
As an American taxpayer, I do not want any federal funds used to kill healthy wild horses. I want restrictions on the Bureau of Land Management Sale Program to be maintained. Killing any healthy wild horse, or facilitating such actions through sales, is not acceptable. The Department of Interior budget has multiple options to save a few million dollars. Not one subsidy to livestock is addressed in the budget, and the federal grazing program is out of control. The wild horses should not be shot or sent to slaughter to continue the broken grazing program. As an American I find it unacceptable, completely unacceptable.
Deborah Williamson
Frankfort
