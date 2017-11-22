A helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses in Washoe County, Nevada on July 13, 2008.
A helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses in Washoe County, Nevada on July 13, 2008. Brad Horn AP
A helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses in Washoe County, Nevada on July 13, 2008. Brad Horn AP

Letters to the Editor

No to slaughter of wild horses, burros

November 22, 2017 04:06 PM

Americans do not want wild horse or burro slaughter on their dime.

As an American taxpayer, I do not want any federal funds used to kill healthy wild horses. I want restrictions on the Bureau of Land Management Sale Program to be maintained. Killing any healthy wild horse, or facilitating such actions through sales, is not acceptable. The Department of Interior budget has multiple options to save a few million dollars. Not one subsidy to livestock is addressed in the budget, and the federal grazing program is out of control. The wild horses should not be shot or sent to slaughter to continue the broken grazing program. As an American I find it unacceptable, completely unacceptable.

Deborah Williamson

Frankfort

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

    A look into the rooms, dining room, and farm newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel off of Versailles road.

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel 0:51

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel
Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:14

Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes?
Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 1:28

Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game?

View More Video