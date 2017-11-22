Letters to the Editor

In denial about Trump’s big lies

November 22, 2017 04:11 PM

Ted Smith did not like my pointing to the similarities between Adolf Hitler’s and President Donald Trump’s big lies.

John M. Fox recently gave readers a perfect description of Trump’s behavior, only the quote was a description of Hitler from a book entitled, “Illustrated History of World War II by Reader’s Digest, 1969.”

Also recently, 27 eminent psychiatrists and psychologists believed they had a duty to warn the U.S. that Trump has serious psychopathology, and his instability is a grave danger with his finger on the nuclear button.

Those who watch only Fox (faux) News probably haven’t heard of this book and do not know that Trump averages five lies a day, according to a reporter tracking them. A third of the electorate may still be in denial about the danger of Trump, but the president and Hitler are much alike in their big lies.

If Smith knew these facts, he might not have thought I needed a psychiatrist.

Walt Dickenson

Retired clinical psychologist

Nicholasville

