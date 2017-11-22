In this Saturday, May 21, 2016 file photo, cadets attend their graduation and commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
Andy Barr commended for hosting military academy event

November 22, 2017 04:29 PM

Congressman Andy Barr has many responsibilities, and I would like to bring to your attention one responsibility at which he excels. He sponsors an event at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky on Airport Road, usually in mid September, called Academy Day. His office makes arrangements for a graduate of each of the military academies — Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy and Merchant Marine Academy — to attend.

ROTC programs at the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University are invited to make presentations about their outstanding Air Force and Army programs. Invitations are mailed to all of the middle and high schools in the 6th Congressional District.

This year, we had approximately 90 high school students and their parents from the 6th District for the event. Each of the past two years, Barr has recommended seven high school seniors who have been accepted to one of the academies.

Barr and his staff are to be commended for conducting this event as a great leadership and educational opportunity for our young people.

Jim Wyrick

Wilmore

