Congrats to Christ the King

Congratulations to Christ the King School for being named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. CKS is one of 50 non-public schools along with 250 public schools nationwide to have been awarded this distinction.
The U.S. government created this program in 1982 to recognize schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among students. Non-public schools are recognized as exemplary high-performing if their student achievement in English and mathematics is among the top 15 percent in the country. Other criteria include instructional methods, curricula, professional development, leadership and community and family involvement.
Thanks to the teachers, administration, teaching assistants, custodians, cooks and all staff for their hard work and dedication. It is assuring to know the children are receiving an excellent education, but it is equally important to know the adults influencing my boys’ lives truly care about their individual growth, not only academically but also socially and spiritually.
As an educator, I believe there are many excellent schools. As a parent, I am proud and thankful my boys are receiving a Blue Ribbon education.
Never miss a local story.
Mindy Woodall
Comments