Sophisticated enough to vote for a new governor

Gov. Matt Bevin’s long track record of slamming and insulting educators continues. He has said that those who oppose his pension plan do not have the “sophistication” to understand the problem or possible solutions. He also railed against educators who would dare call teachers to rally. He has accused teachers and educators of being “money hungry” and “fear mongers,” and of “gaming the system.”
Bevin has repeatedly shown his total disdain for public educators.
We do have the sophistication to understand how to vote against any and all who vote for this pension plan. We can use our sophisticated votes next year when a large portion of the legislature is up for re-election. We also have the sophistication to understand that we can vote an arrogant, insulting and totally out-of-touch governor out of office.
Ernie Whisman
Rogers
