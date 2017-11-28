Ky. Republicans in Congress should speak up about Trump

I’d like to challenge Kentucky’s Republican congressmen to speak their minds about the president — not the office, but the behaviors of the man in the office.
I’d like to know how they align with the president’s penchant for lying, exaggerating, demeaning, abusing and dividing the nation.
Our representatives’ answers would tell voters a ton about their character.
Remaining quiet is tacit approval of the president’s behaviors. Speaking out in support of the behaviors condones many of the worst character traits any president has ever exhibited. Speaking out against the man’s behaviors would show backbone and independence from the party and its owners.
I realize this isn’t going to happen. Sen. Mitch McConnell pulls his head back in his shell every morning when the tweets start flowing, Rep. Andy Barr’s next independent thought will be his first, Sen. Rand Paul was tossed a bone on health care so he has clammed up, while representatives Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Brett Guthrie seem to have gone underground.
If nothing changes, Fancy Farm is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel the next three years.
Jim Brutsman
Cynthiana
