If it’s broke, fix it

November 29, 2017 05:03 PM

I’m tired of the Republicans trotting out the same old solutions that do not work.

Take tax reform. The kindest thing that their tax reform program was called in the past was “trickle down economics.” George H. W. Bush had the most accurate description when he called it “voodoo economics.” Rich people don’t go out of the blue and build factories. They buy stock. Corporations pass profits created by tax cuts on to their shareholders as dividends. They have enough money now to create any improvements they need and interest rates are so ridiculously low that they can borrow without a bottom line impact.

Then they had Nancy Reagan promoting their solution to drug addiction: “Just say no.” No comment necessary.

Don’t let President Donald Trump stampede us into passing a tax reform bill, which it isn’t, or a tax cut bill, which it is, that isn’t going to help maybe 99 percent of us much beyond $25 per month in tax savings. And remember Trump’s promise to cut the deficit? Forget about it.

John C. Wolff, Jr.

Lexington

