Insult to WWII vets

Some of President Donald Trump’s supporters celebrated the 2016 election by anonymously spray-painting walls with swastikas, the symbol of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party, and slogans supporting Trump or white power.
The people painting the swastikas disrespected the 16 million American soldiers who fought in World War II to stop the fanaticism of the Nazis, including the 405,000 killed in action and the 670,000 wounded. In particular, they disrespected those young American soldiers who liberated the Nazi concentration camps in 1945 without knowing they would find piles of bodies and survivors on the verge of starvation.
The protesters in Charlottesville parading with swastika flags while shouting anti-Semitic chants used by Hitler were openly disrespecting the American flag and every military veteran of World War II. Trump called them “good people.”
So many people are outraged at a few NFL players protesting about racial injustice, but they are silent about Trump and his Nazi supporters disrespecting the military and the American flag by honoring Hitler and his Nazi ideology.
Never miss a local story.
My late father was a World War II veteran. I am glad he didn’t live to see Nazis rampaging in the streets of the U.S. with the full support of a draft-dodger president.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
Comments