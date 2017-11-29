Letters to the Editor

Insult to WWII vets

November 29, 2017 05:06 PM

Some of President Donald Trump’s supporters celebrated the 2016 election by anonymously spray-painting walls with swastikas, the symbol of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party, and slogans supporting Trump or white power.

The people painting the swastikas disrespected the 16 million American soldiers who fought in World War II to stop the fanaticism of the Nazis, including the 405,000 killed in action and the 670,000 wounded. In particular, they disrespected those young American soldiers who liberated the Nazi concentration camps in 1945 without knowing they would find piles of bodies and survivors on the verge of starvation.

The protesters in Charlottesville parading with swastika flags while shouting anti-Semitic chants used by Hitler were openly disrespecting the American flag and every military veteran of World War II. Trump called them “good people.”

So many people are outraged at a few NFL players protesting about racial injustice, but they are silent about Trump and his Nazi supporters disrespecting the military and the American flag by honoring Hitler and his Nazi ideology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

My late father was a World War II veteran. I am glad he didn’t live to see Nazis rampaging in the streets of the U.S. with the full support of a draft-dodger president.

Kevin Kline

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK grad students protest Republican tax bill

    UK students joined a national protest against proposals to tax income on graduate student tuition waivers and other hits to higher education on Nov. 29, 2017.

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill 1:09

UK grad students protest Republican tax bill
Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan 1:25

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen speaks out against GOP tax plan
Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut 1:31

Frederick Douglass coaches positive after programs debut

View More Video