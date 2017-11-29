Jody Lambert of Georgetown and about 60 other people protested Republican tax plans at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Nov. 29.
Letters to the Editor

Tax overhaul pushes U.S. toward oligarchy

November 29, 2017 07:48 PM

Please oppose the proposed tax overhaul. While it is not all bad, the bad overpowers the good. Besides the fact that it will blow up the deficit, it is skewed to the already-haves. The bill eliminates most of the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax, continues pass-throughs and the carried-interest deductions for Wall Street, and other breaks to the very rich. Simultaneously, it takes away multiple tax deductions for the middle class and poor along with money for programs (health, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.) that support the majority of us. Tax breaks to the rich and corporations are made permanent while those for the middle class and poor expire.

The bottom line: the tax bill will give the top 1 percent an ever-higher share of the wealth further skewing this country into an oligarchy. If we don’t call a halt we’ll lose our very democracy. Please tell your members of Congress to vote against this very bad bill.

Nina Cornett

Blackey

