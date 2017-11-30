Rand Paul should oppose tax plan, it’s bad for Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul should vote no against the currently proposed tax plan based on his conscientious representation of Kentucky so far. The 45Committee’s $10 million advertising campaign asking Kentuckians to call Paul is misleading at best. Paul can continue to work for tax cuts that help everyone in Kentucky by voting no against the Senate version of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
Congress is working for a tax cut that helps only the upper class and the largest of corporations, but actually hurts small businesses and anyone making a reasonable living. Even with the chairman’s mark released by Sen. Orrin Hatch, tax-analysis groups across the board show tax hikes for way too many Kentuckians that benefit the very richest who live outside of Kentucky. Corporate tax cuts benefit the largest, mostly foreign corporations and leave almost all Kentucky corporations no better off, if not worse.
It should be obvious that this was a flawed process when a Delaware senator, representing the home state of the majority of America’s largest corporations, requests that Congress “go back to the drawing board and start anew” to find the best tax cuts for everyone. Only a no vote is true to Kentucky interests.
Steve Olshewsky
Lexington
Comments