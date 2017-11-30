Step up, Gov. Bevin, do the hard thing on taxes

Gov. Matt Bevin admitted that taxes must be raised, questioning the orthodoxy of supply-side economics. The long-term corrosive effects of the smoke and mirrors of supply-side have left the residue of billions of dollars in unfunded pension liabilities for Kentucky.
Republican legislators have shuddered at the hint of raising taxes and have resisted Bevin’s pension plans, as teachers, state and county employees and retirees have lined up against the proposed rip-offs.
Where is Bevin going to get the extra $1 billion per year needed to pay down the unfunded pension liabilities? The middle-class (votes and consumption) or the wealthy (campaign contributions)?
Raising adequate revenue is the most difficult chore in self-governance. Reformation Bevin must steel himself for the good fight, even though it may cause him to fall upon his own sword.
Never miss a local story.
Don’t be another shirker, Bevin, do your job. Repudiate supply-side.
Allen T. Kelley
Lexington
Comments