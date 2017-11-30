God bless veterans

In his recent op-ed, the assistant state director of American Atheists would like organizers of Veterans Day events to avoid featuring references to Christianity and include diverse worldviews in their events.
What the writer fails to appreciate is this nation was established on Christian principles. Despite a great deal of misinformation and “fake news” to the contrary, history supports the fact that God is the rock upon which the nation was founded. If he and other readers doubt this history, I recommend a close reading of “Original Intent” by David Barton, or other texts that document our true heritage.
Moreover, many participants in Veterans Day events are themselves Christians, and appreciate traditional songs and speeches that praise God and call upon him to continue his blessings on America. In recent decades, many secularists have denigrated and pummeled Christianity. It is time to reverse those actions and work for revival across our great country.
The assistant director says such phrases as “sting.” Well, he shouldn’t be so thin-skinned. Instead, he should appreciate the fervor and enthusiasm inherent in traditional Veterans Day events.
If he can’t avoid being stung, perhaps he should encourage his atheist group to organize their own event next year, and attend it. Although I don’t know what songs they’d sing.
Jeffrey Rice
Lexington
