Blame the parents

In response to Dave Rosenbaum’s letter, I want to inform him that parents should teach their children respect and values. Children should be taught these traits at home. It is the school system’s and the teacher’s responsibility to educate the students and prepare them for life after school. If parents would accept their responsibility, the schools would not have the discipline problems that they have to deal with daily. It is appalling what the teachers have to deal with to get the students to behave, pay attention, put their cell phones away and act responsibly. So don’t blame the teachers or the school system, put the blame where it belongs.
Barbara Coleman
Lexington
