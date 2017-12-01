We need dreamers

Congratulations to the young man at Eastern Kentucky University recently honored as Student of the Year by the National Collegiate Honors Council. He must be smart, hardworking, ambitious — just the kind of person we look forward to welcoming into our business world and our community. But wait. A closer read of the newspaper announcement reveals that this is a DACA student, a Dreamer. Isn’t he one of the thousands the current administration seems determined to deport?
Should our sitting president achieve his goal of ending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, how many other business leaders, educators, inventors, writers and artists are we willing to indiscriminately sacrifice?
Judy Johnson
Lexington
Comments