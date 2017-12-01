Letters to the Editor

Debate facts on educational tax credits

December 01, 2017 07:44 PM

The op-ed by Jason Marion failed to give a full declaration of how our present tax system accounts for the educational tax credits. Three scenarios were given. In only one, that of the out-of-state student, would the student pay more. In the first scenario, the graduate student received $16,000 from the University of Kentucky and $4,100 elsewhere. Federal tax liability is $993; however, educational tax credits reduce that to zero. Second, a student with $32,340 total income has an estimated balance due of $838 after educational credits, which is slightly less than if he or she hadn't been a student. The taxes, after credits, of the out-of-state student double from roughly $1,600 to over $3,200. This is a doubling, not a quadrupling, as stated.

I disagree with the math presented. I also disagree with the taxation of educational scholarships. However, if we are going to debate the issue, let's do it with facts and not hyperbole.

Kathlene Ashcraft

Tax accountant

Lexington

