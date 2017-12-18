Opinion page insults vets

It’s rare that I don’t find something with which to disagree on the Herald-Leader’s opinion page. And while I may disagree with certain points of view, rarely am I offended. On Nov. 11, I was deeply offended, not by the content of Johnny Pike’s atheist veteran op-ed, but by the fact that the editorial staff obviously felt it appropriate to make Pike’s piece prominent on the page on Veterans Day.
Most of the fellow veterans I know don’t look for a pat on the back on Veterans Day. But we do appreciate the fact that most newspapers take the time to write a piece explaining the significance of the day for the people who have never served a day in uniform. Pike is certainly entitled to his opinion and the Herald-Leader is certainly entitled to print it. But to make his minority complaints the centerpiece of the Veterans Day page is an insult to every veteran in the community.
I never thought I would thank Joel Pett for anything he produces, but I do thank him for a cartoon providing some sense of solemnity and propriety to your Veterans Day opinion page.
David L. Patton
Retired colonel, U.S. Army
Lexington
