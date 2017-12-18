Letters to the Editor

Tired of Eblen’s pablum

December 18, 2017 05:11 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 06:37 AM

Well, Tom Eblen has done it again.

In his “commentary” on Dec. 8, he used his fantasy article to bash Republicans. It isn’t bad enough that he is so prejudiced when it comes to the GOP, but now he has to live in “fantasyland” in order to attack them. It has gotten to the point where I look at the headline and byline and don’t bother to read the article because I know what it will say.

I am a lifelong Democrat who backed Hillary Clinton in 2008. So, my comments are coming from an objective, fair-minded citizen. What has happened to newspapers presenting facts so its readers can make informed decisions?

I understand that Eblen thinks he is funny, but he is just another angry white man using your newspaper to grind his personal ax.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Please stop spoon-feeding your readers political pablum and give them facts so they can make up theirs own minds.

Pamela Slader

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in

    The Kentucky football team recently enjoyed an outing of airsoft combat in Richmond. Among the winners and losers were quarterback Stephen Johnson and head coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in

Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 1:28

Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in
'I announce my candidacy for mayor of Lexington' 1:25

'I announce my candidacy for mayor of Lexington'
Unboxing the bourbon: Limited release Yellowstone gets a thumbs up 3:36

Unboxing the bourbon: Limited release Yellowstone gets a thumbs up

View More Video