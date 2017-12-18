Tired of Eblen’s pablum

Well, Tom Eblen has done it again.
In his “commentary” on Dec. 8, he used his fantasy article to bash Republicans. It isn’t bad enough that he is so prejudiced when it comes to the GOP, but now he has to live in “fantasyland” in order to attack them. It has gotten to the point where I look at the headline and byline and don’t bother to read the article because I know what it will say.
I am a lifelong Democrat who backed Hillary Clinton in 2008. So, my comments are coming from an objective, fair-minded citizen. What has happened to newspapers presenting facts so its readers can make informed decisions?
I understand that Eblen thinks he is funny, but he is just another angry white man using your newspaper to grind his personal ax.
Please stop spoon-feeding your readers political pablum and give them facts so they can make up theirs own minds.
Pamela Slader
Lexington
