Anti-NRA venom

A recent commentary, “NRA is killing us,” drips with rage and venom, portraying we NRA folks as the very embodiment of all things evil.
The writer begins by insulting most of the fine people of North Carolina with a claim that they restrict someone’s voting rights. Although he doesn’t explain, I assume that he is upset that North Carolinians think that a prospective voter should show a picture ID to vote, just like they must show an ID to purchase an adult beverage.
The writer blames the NRA for the recent slaughter in Texas, although he fails to mention that the man who stopped the killing, with a gun, was an NRA member. He states, “The National Rifle Association has created this mess. And now the rest of the world has to deal with it.” The number of mass shootings committed by NRA members in the last 50 years is zero. If shooting breaks out, you better hope that a few NRA members are at hand.
Such uninformed outrage reminds me of the protest group in Al Capp’s 1960s comic strip, Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything (SWINE).
Dave Rosenbaum
Lexington
