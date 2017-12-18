Rocky Adkins said what?

State Rep. Rocky Adkins, Democrat House minority leader, wrote a guest newspaper column “on behalf of the other 35 members of the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus” criticizing the proposed pension fix currently being debated in the legislature.
His criticism of the current Republican leadership’s efforts on pension reform was the most hypocritical piece of politicking I have ever seen in print. He had the audacity to complain that the legislators were “shifting much of the financial burden facing our public retirement systems to the workers and retirees themselves” and that members of the House Democratic Caucus “stand united in opposition.” What baloney.
Democrats have controlled the governor’s mansion and both houses of the legislature for most of the last 60 years. They are the people who created the pension fiasco and the $40 billion plus unfunded liability.
Now, it is Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his Republican colleagues who are working to fix the problem, without the help of now Minority Leader Adkins and his Democrats.
Never miss a local story.
And people are actually considering Adkins as a candidate for governor. They must be out of their minds.
Ted Smith
Parks Hill
Comments