Honor women, promises

I agree with Councilwoman Jennifer Mossotti that we need statues of women.
One that comes to mind is the black female lieutenant firefighter who ran through gunfire to aid a woman who had been shot by her deranged husband in their front yard. This brave, wonderful woman was also killed by the husband, who should be rotting in hell.
I think she would rather the city of Lexington pay the retired police and firefighters the millions of dollars the city owes to their pension fund than build a statue.
It says something about a community that ignores a government who repeatedly shorts those living here, time after time.
Never miss a local story.
Ted Woodley
Cynthiana
Comments