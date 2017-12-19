Trump’s tax message

Here is President Donald Trump’s message to us through the tax plan:
Don’t go to college. Don’t buy a home. Don’t get ill. Be poor, be uneducated and stay in your place.
Corporations have more rights, power and influence than you do.
Churches, specifically evangelistic dominion Southern Baptist churches, have more rights, power and influence than you do.
You will pay for-profit prisons to house those of you that are not compliant or those we hate.
You will pay for endless wars and the endless artifacts of war. You will pay with blood and taxes.
If you are a veteran, we will slowly siphon your benefits away and we will break every promise made to you and your family, your widow and orphans.
Freedom, justice and equality will be on our lips, but the opposite will be in our hearts and deeds.
You are not us, not the elite, not the oligarch, not the wealthy ... you are the slave.
You will be taxed without representation because you are no one to us.
If you vote against us, we will manipulate and eliminate the means for you to vote. We will flood and confound reality with lies and deceit and keep you divided.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
