Letters to the Editor

Same old betrayal from D.C. pols

December 21, 2017 07:08 PM

“Bait and switch” is defined by Merriam-Webster as a ploy of offering something desirable to gain favor, such as political support, then thwarting expectations with something less desirable.

During the campaign process, the candidates promise “pie in the sky.” Once elected and in Washington, the folks at home are forgotten. All independent thoughts are lost, and they belong to the party. No need to read bills or concern themselves with the repercussions of their actions. Just vote with the party and the party is happy, lobbyists are happy, the special interests are happy, while those in the home states are left high and dry again.

Cheryl Keenan

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

    The mayor of Jenkins, Ky., discusses economic hard times and how a casino might help Eastern Kentucky.

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?
'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother
Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

View More Video