Same old betrayal from D.C. pols

“Bait and switch” is defined by Merriam-Webster as a ploy of offering something desirable to gain favor, such as political support, then thwarting expectations with something less desirable.
During the campaign process, the candidates promise “pie in the sky.” Once elected and in Washington, the folks at home are forgotten. All independent thoughts are lost, and they belong to the party. No need to read bills or concern themselves with the repercussions of their actions. Just vote with the party and the party is happy, lobbyists are happy, the special interests are happy, while those in the home states are left high and dry again.
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
