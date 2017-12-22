Holiday has meaning

Merry Christmas! Happy holidays!
Both are expressions of good wishes at a time of year when the sentiment should be peace on earth, good will toward men.
Evangelicals, blinded by their Faustian deal, support a president who would rather play golf on Sundays than go to church and who thinks words, not crass commercialism, constitute the “war on Christmas.”
The emptiness Americans experience Christmas night is attributable to the shopping build-up and its abrupt end after the presents are opened. Corporate America has replaced the meaning of Christmas with the false narrative centered around shopping schedules.
Dec. 26 brings the post-Christmas shopping season, but start early because some stores will even open Christmas night. So what are we really celebrating? Shopping.
The true war on Christmas is forgetting its meaning, which is inclusion.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
