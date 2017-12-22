Don’t pick on Christians

I was disheartened by the editorial that continued the discussion on Christian verbal abuse. It only reinforced more animosity toward Christians as if this is a daily occurrence in everyone’s life.
In the good old USA, where San Francisco has nearly weekly parades of naked men acting perversions before children, we must attempt to seek out Christian “zealots” who lurk in every public corner because they may harass atheists.
Today, Christians don’t really care if their neighbors are atheists. It’s the atheists who worry constantly about “aggressive” Christians. The Christians shrink back to their church cocoons and friends when editorials like this are published.
Not much outrage about the devastating loss of life in the church recently either. Where’s the editorial on how we should care and protect more? Maybe an editorial in praise of churches and their contributions to society?
Long editorials that make Christians into the bad guys encourage those with violent tendencies to act. Christians are vulnerable to editorials like this one because they tend not to speak or object when criticized.
As for the child who feels abused, it helps to have a mother who is an attorney, doesn’t it?
Camille Haggard
Lexington
