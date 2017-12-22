City traffic issues that need attention

I was told to contact council members after noticing issues in different council districts.
There are medians, like on Oliver Lewis Way, that are not painted or very visible. This could pose a problem if cars hit the side of their tires, causing damages, or worse, swerve into an adjoining lane and cause accidents. Adding reflective paint would help.
I also notice high rates of speed on Winchester Road from New Circle Road. With so much new construction, the new high school and heavy traffic all the way to I-75, the limit should not be 55mph but 45 mph or even 35 mph. I know this is a state highway, but the council’s concerted efforts would be much more important than mine.
Polo Club’s four lanes from Winchester Road to Cabella’s do not need to be 35 mph.
Never miss a local story.
And I compliment the planters from the government center to Mayor Jim Gray’s construction company. I add, with winter, planting cabbage heads that turn into colorful flowers. I’ve seen beautiful ones at Fayette Mall and Cracker Barrel off Winchester Road. Maybe someone can do this for the public to enjoy.
And whoever did the lights across Short Street deserves compliments too. I hope this can be done on Main and on Vine.
Don Pratt
Lexington
Comments