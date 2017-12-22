Better enforce traffic laws

I think the Lexington police do an excellent job of criminal investigation, but traffic control is slim to none. I can drive across town anytime and witness running red lights, speeding and tailgating. Reckless driving is rampant in this city.
A car is a lethal weapon, just like a gun. It can be life-endangering when the person is not obeying traffic laws or paying attention. Many drivers have no interest in your life or property.
From New Circle Road to the training station on North Broadway, the speed limit is 45 mph and most cars are running 60 mph or higher. New Circle is 55 mph and most cars are running 65mph or 70 mph. But it is a natural habit for drivers to break traffic laws when there is no worry of being stopped. Lack of enforcement will create bad drivers. I wonder if the mayor is more interested in removing statues than he is in your welfare.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
