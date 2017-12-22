GOP served donors, not constituents

While freely giving their big corporate GOP donors enormous tax cuts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Andy Barr and other Republicans leave tiny Berea College hanging out to dry by removing the college tax-exemption status stating they will get around to restoring it later.
Yet, McConnell and friends had no problem slipping in at the last minute huge tax breaks for real estate moguls (Trump anyone?).
Trump’s financial needs over a tiny liberal arts college? For Republicans, no doubt.
Bob Sutton
Springfield
