Letters to the Editor

GOP served donors, not constituents

December 22, 2017 08:33 PM

While freely giving their big corporate GOP donors enormous tax cuts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Andy Barr and other Republicans leave tiny Berea College hanging out to dry by removing the college tax-exemption status stating they will get around to restoring it later.

Yet, McConnell and friends had no problem slipping in at the last minute huge tax breaks for real estate moguls (Trump anyone?).

Trump’s financial needs over a tiny liberal arts college? For Republicans, no doubt.

Bob Sutton

Springfield

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

    The mayor of Jenkins, Ky., discusses economic hard times and how a casino might help Eastern Kentucky.

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline? 0:37

Could a casino help Eastern Kentucky town overcome coal's decline?
'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:53

'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother
Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:22

Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House

View More Video