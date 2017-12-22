No to NRA-backed concealed carry bill

With the tax reform bill getting all the headlines, it would be easy to miss the National Rifle Association’s latest dangerous move. The House voted earlier this month on NRA-backed concealed carry reciprocity, which would require all states to accept concealed carry licenses issued in any state. Licenses to carry guns vary widely by state; some states require extensive firearms training, while others require no training at all. What’s worse is that 12 states require no permit at all.
For instance, in Kentucky you must be at least 21 years old in order to have a license, but many states license 18-year-olds and above. Statistics show that 18- to 20-year-olds commit gun homicides at a rate nearly four times higher than adults 21 and older. But concealed carry reciprocity would require Kentucky to let 18- to 20-year-olds with permits from other states carry a concealed weapon simply because those states are weak on public safety.
Republicans in the House attached this dangerous legislation to a bipartisan effort to improve the gun purchasing background check system. Tell our senators to oppose this legislation.
Jenna E. Van Laningham
Volunteer, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Florence
