Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, shook hands after presenting a pen to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady left, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watched after signing the final version of the GOP tax bill Thursday. Andrew Harnik Associated Press
Letters to the Editor

GOP tax bill good for Ky.

December 22, 2017 08:38 PM

I would like to thank Congressman Andy Barr and all those in our nation’s capital who voted for tax reform.

As a small business owner in Lexington and surrounding communities, I plan to take those savings afforded by the tax reform bill and reinvest them back into my business.

We will be building more locations that will in turn create more jobs, and will be increasing wages to our employees as we continue to grow our business.

We are fortunate to have people like Barr fighting for us in Washington so we can keep more of our earnings here in the commonwealth for the continued growth and development of our community. An early Christmas present for the commonwealth.

Christian J. Reisch

Georgetown

