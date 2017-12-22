GOP tax bill good for Ky.

I would like to thank Congressman Andy Barr and all those in our nation’s capital who voted for tax reform.
As a small business owner in Lexington and surrounding communities, I plan to take those savings afforded by the tax reform bill and reinvest them back into my business.
We will be building more locations that will in turn create more jobs, and will be increasing wages to our employees as we continue to grow our business.
We are fortunate to have people like Barr fighting for us in Washington so we can keep more of our earnings here in the commonwealth for the continued growth and development of our community. An early Christmas present for the commonwealth.
Christian J. Reisch
Georgetown
