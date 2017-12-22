Associated Press
Sexual harassers can change

December 22, 2017 08:38 PM

Sexual harassment is not just a problem for women. It is a problem for society as a whole. The current attention it is receiving is long overdue. It is not a problem that can be addressed if only women are involved.

The everyday disrespectful attitudes of individuals support and contribute to the larger problems. Zealotry and the desire for a purge, while understandable, are often counter productive.

I do not believe that due process can rightfully be ignored. An accusation is not a conviction.

If we want society to change and improve its behavior we have to acknowledge that people can improve. To equate the smaller transgression, often from years past, with the more current, systemic misbehavior ignores both the possibility of context and the ability to change.

Sometimes a reformed sinner is the best evangelist.

One of the best assets in changing the current environment would be older guys (like me) being more willing to say to young men, “Would you talk to your momma like that?”

As a society, we are taking a look at our past and acknowledging room for improvement. We should not discount an individual’s ability to do the same.

Scott Land

Perryville

View More Video