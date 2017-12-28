Need free market

Many Americans now doubt the efficacy of capitalism, for obvious reasons.
But before the hoi polloi revolt, perhaps we should take an objective look at ourselves. What we’ll find is that we are not a free market. No, our current government is more akin to communism. The state decides which businesses are approved and financially supported and who pays taxes and who rides for free. Working people and small businesses pay plenty of taxes, but their money is not used for their collective benefit.
Let us not pretend we’re witnessing the failure of a free market. A free market would not include favoritism or handouts to auto manufacturers, ark builders, ziplines, speedways, distilleries, horse farms, etc. A free market would not feature ethanol subsidies to the agriculture industry, which artificially drives up costs for food, reduces mileage, etc.
In a free market you would still be able to buy “untainted” gasoline. In a free market, having children would not lessen your social (tax) obligation. In a free market, one person’s choices should not burden another. Choice, after all, is sort of the gist of the free market concept.
Maybe we should give it a try.
Jerrell Goodpaster
Lexington
