Letters to the Editor

Need free market

December 28, 2017 04:46 PM

Many Americans now doubt the efficacy of capitalism, for obvious reasons.

But before the hoi polloi revolt, perhaps we should take an objective look at ourselves. What we’ll find is that we are not a free market. No, our current government is more akin to communism. The state decides which businesses are approved and financially supported and who pays taxes and who rides for free. Working people and small businesses pay plenty of taxes, but their money is not used for their collective benefit.

Let us not pretend we’re witnessing the failure of a free market. A free market would not include favoritism or handouts to auto manufacturers, ark builders, ziplines, speedways, distilleries, horse farms, etc. A free market would not feature ethanol subsidies to the agriculture industry, which artificially drives up costs for food, reduces mileage, etc.

In a free market you would still be able to buy “untainted” gasoline. In a free market, having children would not lessen your social (tax) obligation. In a free market, one person’s choices should not burden another. Choice, after all, is sort of the gist of the free market concept.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maybe we should give it a try.

Jerrell Goodpaster

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

    Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House on trying to slow Northwestern running back Justin Jackson

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl 0:27

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl
As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness' 1:04

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'
'If we go out and hoop, we can win by 20 any time.' 1:15

'If we go out and hoop, we can win by 20 any time.'

View More Video