Tabloid disservice

I think you do the public a disservice by giving voice to victims’ feelings of revenge rather than describing our system of meting justice, as you have done again on the Dec. 3 front page.
Our justice system is supposed to protect us from lying, stealing, cheating and murderous individuals with impartiality, not give voice to revenge. I encourage you to educate us on our justice system’s successes.
What you have printed is more for tabloid papers. Even if tabloid sensationalism is your intent, the article is sorely lacking due to no mention of the father of the victim, husband of the perpetrator. Without mention of the male, the article oppresses women, reinforcing stereotypes of women as wicked witches, with no mention of any culpability of the father or husband in this horrible crime.
I encourage you to do better.
Suzanne Zivari
Lexington
