Send Trump to camp

After hearing that the president had drastically cut the size of two national monument areas, I noticed the following Teddy Roosevelt quote pinned to the wall of my studio:
“Defenders of the short-sighted men who, in their greed and selfishness, will, if permitted, rob our country of half its charm by their reckless extermination of all useful and beautiful wild things sometimes seek to champion them by saying that ‘the game belongs to the people.’ So it does; but not merely to the people now alive, but to the unborn people. The ‘greatest good for the greatest number’ applies to the number within the womb of time, compared to which those now alive form but an insignificant fraction. Our duty to the whole, including the unborn generations, bids us to restrain an unprincipled present-day minority from wasting the heritage of those unborn generations. The movement for the conservation of wild life, and the larger movement for the conservation of all our natural resources, are essentially democratic in spirit, purpose and method.”
I wonder if the president has ever visited a wilderness preserve, national park, or just spent a night alone under the stars?
Laura Mentor
Richmond
Comments