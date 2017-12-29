I attended the Central Kentucky Concert Band winter concert program, which featured Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky and other Russian masters. Absolutely terrific.
The concert was extremely well executed under the talented direction of Ben Hawkins and Les Anderson.
The program was varied in content, incorporating a beautiful presentation suite from “The Nutcracker,” especially for the holidays.
For a great musical afternoon, free of charge, with refreshments, join your fellow music enthusiasts at their next concert at 3 p.m. March 4 in the Haggin Auditorium at Transylvania University.
I felt so uplifted after attending the beautiful concert. I am truly thankful.
Marilyn Paulson
Lexington
