Andy Barr working to end job-killing rules

While Democrats have begun the predictable internecine mud-slinging of a group without a solid direction forward, Rep. Andy Barr has been steadily working for the good folks of Kentucky. Doing the right thing is not easy, but Barr knows fixing health care and taxes are tough jobs that it appears only Republicans can do. For too long, we had a stagnant economy because local banks couldn’t lend to local businesses. Empty storefronts are a sad reminder of the terrible Dodd-Frank regulations passed exclusively by Democrats.
Over the last eight years, there were many needless rules. Now we’ve started to roll back many of the egregious attacks on our free way of life.
Kentucky’s choice is straightforward. We can emerge from the mire of Democrat job-killing policies, or return to it. My vote is for Barr because Kentucky deserves better.
Bill Marshall
Midway
