The University of Kentucky’s Kirwan Blanding dorm complex, twin 23-story towers, are now scheduled for demolition.
The University of Kentucky’s Kirwan Blanding dorm complex, twin 23-story towers, are now scheduled for demolition. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
The University of Kentucky’s Kirwan Blanding dorm complex, twin 23-story towers, are now scheduled for demolition. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Letters to the Editor

Put the homeless in UK towers

January 02, 2018 04:24 PM

University of Kentucky’s Kirwan and Blanding Towers can house about 1,200 students but the university has decided it no longer needs these buildings.

On the same day as the news about the planned demolition, one television station ran a story about temporary housing for people who have become homeless, maybe due to a fire or other disaster.

Apparently, some agency or entity can house a few families together, rather than separating the men from the women and children, as is the normal policy and practice.

It occurred to me that the towers could be left in place for temporary homeless shelters. The towers would be perfect, as they are already designed to be housing and constructed for such purposes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although university officials have said that students no longer wish to occupy these buildings, there are people out there who would be eternally grateful for temporary use of this space, especially in view of the fact that their alternative might be their cars, if they have them, or the street or some underpass.

William E. Doyle

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

    Kentucky will play on an opponent’s home floor for the first time this season when the Wildcats play at LSU on Wednesday.

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game? 1:22

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?
LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch 1:18

LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch
Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari 1:18

Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari

View More Video