Put the homeless in UK towers

University of Kentucky’s Kirwan and Blanding Towers can house about 1,200 students but the university has decided it no longer needs these buildings.
On the same day as the news about the planned demolition, one television station ran a story about temporary housing for people who have become homeless, maybe due to a fire or other disaster.
Apparently, some agency or entity can house a few families together, rather than separating the men from the women and children, as is the normal policy and practice.
It occurred to me that the towers could be left in place for temporary homeless shelters. The towers would be perfect, as they are already designed to be housing and constructed for such purposes.
Although university officials have said that students no longer wish to occupy these buildings, there are people out there who would be eternally grateful for temporary use of this space, especially in view of the fact that their alternative might be their cars, if they have them, or the street or some underpass.
William E. Doyle
Lexington
