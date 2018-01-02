Kathy Plomin
Letters to the Editor

Praise for Council member Plomin

January 02, 2018 04:25 PM

Twice recently, I have contacted District 12 Council member Kathy Plomin about local concerns and twice I have been very impressed with her speedy response, personal engagement and communication during and after resolution of the concerns.

She contacted the appropriate city department to inspect a site where large amounts of fill were being trucked in and the activity was stopped in less than 24 hours due to lack of permits.

Secondly, she networked to understand the dynamics behind the proposed Bluegrass Station airfield which would have brought noise pollution to our rural area. While many thought this proposal affected only Bourbon County, she understood the concerns of her Fayette constituents and supported blocking this expansion with several area officials.

It is heartening to have such a responsive representative for rural district 12.

Gayle Tomkinson

Lexington

