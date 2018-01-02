Letters to the Editor

It’s the liberals’ ‘war on women’

January 02, 2018 04:25 PM

Leftist liberals have long cried about the “war on women,” and we now see they were right: They declared it.

Look at the liberals who now face disgrace because of their horrible treatment of women. The list is long and literally a “who’s who” of liberal trendsetters: Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, Bill Clinton, Sen. Al Franken, Rep. John Conyers, Rep. Ruben Kihuen and NPR’s Jarl Mohn — to name a few.

These are the leftists who have lectured and lambasted average Americans for years about our warped family values and belief in God. What a bunch of hypocrites and vipers. This is the same crowd that promotes protests against election results, suppress free speech, create violence in American streets, foment fake news, and rant about the racist nature of society.

These are the same clowns who campaign for higher taxes, open borders, more regulations, the foolishness of global warming, softness toward terrorists, and the virtues of socialism. See why President Donald Trump won.

Robert Adams

Lexington

