Kevin Siers Charlotte Observer
Kevin Siers Charlotte Observer

Letters to the Editor

Fooled again by Trump, McConnell

January 02, 2018 04:27 PM

President Donald Trump called his tax cuts a huge Christmas present for Americans. They will be for the Trump family and anyone rich enough to afford a membership at an exclusive Trump golf course.

Also benefiting are Sen. Mitch McConnell and all the conservative politicians who will get much bigger bribes — sorry, I mean donations — to their super PACs.

For average Americans, Trump and McConnell have a different holiday in mind: April Fool’s Day. When ordinary Americans pay their taxes in April, they are going to find out they didn’t get much.

McConnell has spread the bad news over 10 years, so every year the average Americans are going to get less and less from the tax cuts while the rich will be getting more and more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And that $4,000 pay raise Trump is promising — sorry, super PAC donations and bonuses for executives come first. Republicans plan to pay for their tax cuts by cutting government spending on everything so the cost of education, health care and more will go up, too.

For the 26.8 percent of Americans who elected Trump and the 25.5 percent of Kentuckians who elected McConnell: April Fool’s, suckers.

Kevin Kline

Lexington

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

    Kentucky will play on an opponent’s home floor for the first time this season when the Wildcats play at LSU on Wednesday.

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game? 1:22

How will Kentucky fare in first true road game?
LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch 1:18

LSU’s Tremont Waters is a player to watch
Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari 1:18

Trae Young has surprised even John Calipari

View More Video