It’s worse than we thought

I knew it was bad and, be honest, so did you. In 298 days, President Donald Trump has made 1,628 false and misleading claims, according to the Washington Post. That is an average of 5.46 false and misleading claims per day. It might include his golf scores on the many days he plays golf at his Trump facilities, but somehow I doubt it.
How about rounding 5.46 to 6 because a partial false and misleading statement of 0.46 should qualify as a full false and misleading statement?
Here is the hard part for those of you who continue to support Trump blindly. Shame on you. You are being suckered. Reject Trump and his con job and help America get on a solid, rational direction for the future.
John C. Wolff Jr.
Lexington
