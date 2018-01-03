Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature tax cuts were repealed last year by the Kansas legislature.
Letters to the Editor

Not in Kansas any more on tax cuts

We just had a full-blown economic experiment run over the past seven years. That experiment was Kansas. When he took office, Gov. Sam Brownback bragged that he would prove supply-side economics works. Now the experiment has been run and the results are in: it ended in disaster. Kansas’s debt rating has been downgraded three times.

The schools are out of money, infrastructure is crumbling, unemployment is rising and the Republican legislature had to override the governor’s proposed budget to keep the state afloat. In short, the grand experiment has ended in economic catastrophe.

In order to get their wealthy Reich-wing masters to give them money, the Republicans are going to blow an additional $1.5 trillion hole in the deficit which is money that will have to be borrowed from China in order to give the wealthiest Americans and the corporations a huge tax cut that they do not deserve or need.

Jim Porter

Danville

