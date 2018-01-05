Letters to the Editor

UK gave great care

January 05, 2018 06:16 PM

New Year’s Day 2018 was spent in the University of Kentucky Hospital ER at the bedside of my wife. She was released on Jan. 2 after undergoing a battery of tests to identify a debilitating ailment.

The experience left us marveling at the outstanding care she received. The hospital is a model of architectural and technical efficiency. The extraordinary compassion, helpfulness and kindness of the medical and support staff were heartwarming and deeply comforting.

I was not born in America and have traveled widely, receiving medical care in Africa, Asia and England. Nothing I have experienced comes close to the outstanding level of expertise found here. And I doubt that anything found in America can match the superior level of personal care received from all with whom we interacted at UK Hospital. It may be that such devotion to patient care is the result of rigorous training, but I suspect it stems more from the fact that the people of Kentucky are unquestionably the warmest and friendliest I have met in all my travels through 42 countries and most states in the U.S.

Edward Thal

Georgetown

