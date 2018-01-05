More pension news, please

I cannot believe the Herald-Leader devoted all of a recent front page to the legislature’s leadership. The big news, passage or not of a solution to Kentucky’s pension system was relegated to the third page. And even that story only briefly referenced the issues facing reform. I’d like to know more about what actuarial analysis really means or what it really does. But no. The third-page news repeated the misplaced first-page story and then it told us that nobody liked the proposals to fix this problem in the making for 20 years. Everyone knows this. Please give us some real news.
Susi Hopkins
Lexington
