Senility sweeping GOP?

Congressional Republicans are shamefully protecting President Donald Trump from his own transgressions. Whereas months ago Congress overwhelmingly passed new sanctions on the Russians for interfering in the 2016 election, now an alarming number of Republicans are joining efforts to discredit the Mueller investigation and the FBI.
Some outspoken Trump critics, like Bob Corker and Lindsey Graham, are making nice with him. Chuck Grassley grouses that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should be fired, joining the wing-nut cacophony seeking to discredit every institution standing in Trump’s way. Orrin Hatch, who used to project an image of gravitas, no matter what one thought of his policies, babbles about Trump being “the very best of our modern presidents, and perhaps the best ever.”
What is going on? Is an epidemic of senility sweeping through the Republican ranks? Or could it be that they are simply falling in line for their corporate masters who have decided that preserving Trump and ending the sanctions are in their best business interests, just as they are Russia’s. We all know how deep goes the patriotism of corporate America. And as corporate America goes, so goes the Congress. We are in deep doo-doo, as “Poppy” Bush would say.
Robert Emmett Curran
Richmond
