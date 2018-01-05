Jack Ohman Sacramento Bee
Jack Ohman Sacramento Bee

Letters to the Editor

Where’s our tax relief?

January 05, 2018 08:32 PM

Well, my fellow middle-class brothers and sisters, we’re still on the hook to support this nation. I’ve written before that it’s unfair for the government to take practically half of our paychecks, supporting entire families on the backs of single middle-class people like myself. If single middle-class people wanted to support a family we would have married and had kids.

The Republican Party flat-out lied to America’s middle class. The Republicans always stress the word “families.” Don’t they know that there are more single households than any other? What about a tax break for them? Don’t we deserve some relief too? I won’t see any change in my tax bracket, and millions more are in the same situation.

Rich people get a huge break. Corporations and businesses get huge breaks. Low-income people will pay very little, if any, taxes. The government has been pimping me all of my working life. They have used my hard work to support this entire country. Now that Congress has finally reached an agreement, it’s for the single, middle-class people to continue being sacrificial lambs and to use our money to pay for all of these breaks.

Yolanda Averette

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How John Calipari has avoided the flu

    The Kentucky basketball team has been battling the flu, but head coach John Calipari feels just fine.

How John Calipari has avoided the flu

How John Calipari has avoided the flu 0:52

How John Calipari has avoided the flu
Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends 1:22

Calipari on Vols' Barnes: I hate playing friends
Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards 1:37

Kevin Knox is no longer working with the guards

View More Video