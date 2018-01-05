Coal miners waved signs as Donald Trump spoke during a 2016 rally in Charleston, W.Va.
Coal miners waved signs as Donald Trump spoke during a 2016 rally in Charleston, W.Va. Associated Press
Letters to the Editor

Choked by campaign cash

January 05, 2018 08:35 PM

Does Donald Trump really love coal miners as he claims to?

His administration is in the process of repealing an Obama era regulation that enabled coal miners to receive information on coal dust levels in real time, thus reducing the risk of black lung disease. Bob Murray, owner of Murray Energy, supports this move, claiming this regulation was too difficult for coal operators to support. Does Trump listen to science or his campaign donors?

Margaret Ricketts

Berea

