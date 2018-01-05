Choked by campaign cash

Does Donald Trump really love coal miners as he claims to?
His administration is in the process of repealing an Obama era regulation that enabled coal miners to receive information on coal dust levels in real time, thus reducing the risk of black lung disease. Bob Murray, owner of Murray Energy, supports this move, claiming this regulation was too difficult for coal operators to support. Does Trump listen to science or his campaign donors?
Margaret Ricketts
Berea
Content state:
Never miss a local story.
Writing
In use by:
Reporter(s):
Gallman, Vanessa - Lexington
Last modified:
01-05 08:00 PM - Gallman, Vanessa - Lexington
Requested size:
Actual size:
173 lin - 25.23i
Category:
Contextual use:
Normal
Description:
Correction:
Usages of this branch:
LEX_NewsBroad2 01-07-2018, State/1st - News, C/5 Opinion_2
All usages:
//
Comments